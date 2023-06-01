New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for New York Mortgage Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for New York Mortgage Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.38%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -61.30%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.