Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.87

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 18700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities cut Next Hydrogen Solutions from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Up 10.0 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
