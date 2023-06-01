Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.41. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.