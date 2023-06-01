NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) COO Karin Feldman Sells 7,716 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) COO Karin Feldman sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $60,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NuScale Power Stock Performance
SMR stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuScale Power (SMR)
- Elliott Management Says Goodyear Tire Worth At Least $21 a Share
- What Does the Airbnb Guidance Drop Say About Travel Demand?
- Is This The Collapse of Icahn Enterprises ?
- HP Is A Winner For Income Investors
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.