NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) COO Karin Feldman Sells 7,716 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) COO Karin Feldman sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $60,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

SMR stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NuScale Power by 44.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 1.0% during the first quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Articles

