Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.35

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$73.35 and last traded at C$73.55, with a volume of 667161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.50.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$90.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.62. The company has a market cap of C$35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

About Nutrien

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.