Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.63.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

