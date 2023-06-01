Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $201,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 15.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

