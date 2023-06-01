ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

