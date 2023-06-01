Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $321,000 in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visteon Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

VC opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $94.71 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.