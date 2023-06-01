Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

