Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,916 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $104.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

