Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $432,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,090 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in HP by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in HP by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.09 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 116.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,330 shares of company stock worth $1,367,948. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

