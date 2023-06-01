Organigram (TSE:OGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 125331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Organigram Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$160.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
