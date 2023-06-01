Organigram (TSE:OGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 125331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$160.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Organigram

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.73 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.02112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.