Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,798,000 after buying an additional 161,996 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $162.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.