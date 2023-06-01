Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.