PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $159,359,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $180.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of -87.34 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,577,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $1,532,086.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,577,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,112 shares of company stock valued at $48,183,419 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.