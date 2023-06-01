PGGM Investments Decreases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $50.55 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

