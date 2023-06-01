PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

PGGM Investments cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

