PGGM Investments Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

