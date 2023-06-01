PGGM Investments Has $350,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.36.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $146.59 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

