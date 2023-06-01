PGGM Investments Has $435,000 Stock Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in ICON Public were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.30.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICON Public Profile

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.37. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $249.62.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

