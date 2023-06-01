PGGM Investments Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 107.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 984,789 shares of company stock worth $59,749,440. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

