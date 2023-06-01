PGGM Investments Has $679,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lennar were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,639 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after acquiring an additional 268,156 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lennar Price Performance

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

