PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,232 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after buying an additional 54,859 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

