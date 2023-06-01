PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after buying an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $16,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.