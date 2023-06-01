PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $209.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.60. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

