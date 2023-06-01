PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Tractor Supply stock opened at $209.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.60. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Equitrans Midstream Surges 40% On Debt Ceiling Deal
- Mobileye Global Shows Resilience, Igniting Investor Confidence
- NetApp Is Gearing Up To Breakout After Earnings Top Estimates
- Is CXApp Inc.an AI Contender or Pretender?
- Victoria’s Secret Turnaround Went Stealthy, Financials Show
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.