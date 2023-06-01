PGGM Investments Sells 3,234 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:EL opened at $184.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.34 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.03 and a 200 day moving average of $240.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

