PGGM Investments Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NLY opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

