PGGM Investments Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,440. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZG. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -75.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

