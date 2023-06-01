PGGM Investments Trims Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

