Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $123.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.