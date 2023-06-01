Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

