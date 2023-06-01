Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.85

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 1140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.

Premium Income Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.37.

About Premium Income

(Get Rating)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.