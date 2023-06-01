PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.9 %

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $66.08 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.