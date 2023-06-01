Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.88.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

