Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 137.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $32.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Featured Stories

