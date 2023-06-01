PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21, RTT News reports. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

PVH Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of PVH

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.