PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21, RTT News reports. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.
PVH Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE:PVH opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
PVH Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PVH
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.
