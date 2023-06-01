Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 3.2 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CL King began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $169.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.31. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.