Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Issued By Zacks Research

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

