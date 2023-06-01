Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Issued By Zacks Research

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.