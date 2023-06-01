Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Boosted by Zacks Research

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of LPLA opened at $194.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.37. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $169.68 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.