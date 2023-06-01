Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

