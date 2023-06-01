Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,999 shares of company stock worth $2,386,039 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

