Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,561 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Gentex

Gentex Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,082 shares of company stock valued at $311,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.