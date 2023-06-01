Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,561 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Insider Activity at Gentex
Gentex Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Gentex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.
About Gentex
Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentex (GNTX)
- Is CXApp Inc.an AI Contender or Pretender?
- Victoria’s Secret Turnaround Went Stealthy, Financials Show
- Is the Abercrombie & Fitch Blowout the End of Margin Compression?
- Elliott Management Says Goodyear Tire Worth At Least $21 a Share
- What Does the Airbnb Guidance Drop Say About Travel Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.