Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $442.99 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $473.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.