Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,493 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.75) to GBX 56 ($0.69) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

