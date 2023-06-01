Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,389 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 15,031,561 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 422,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

