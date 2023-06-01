Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,321.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,459.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,473.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

