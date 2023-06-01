Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after buying an additional 897,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,389,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,581,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.