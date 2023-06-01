Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $196,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,262.50 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

