Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of SHOP opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

